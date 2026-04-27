Narbonne

FESTIVAL MUSIQUE & HISTOIRE ISTANBUL 1700

RD 613 Chemin de Fontfroide Narbonne Aude

Tarif : 35 – 35 – 50 EUR

Tarif de base plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-07-15 21:30:00

fin : 2026-07-15 23:30:00

Date(s) :

2026-07-15

Dimitrie Cantemir le livre de la science et de la musique

Hespèrion XXI Jordi Savall

Le concert Istanbul 1700 invite à découvrir la richesse du patrimoine musical de l’Empire ottoman à travers la figure de Dimitrie Cantemir et son Livre de la science de la musique, source majeure de cette tradition. Jordi Savall et Hespèrion XXI en proposent une interprétation à la fois rigoureuse et sensible, faisant revivre Istanbul comme un véritable carrefour culturel entre Orient et Occident.

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RD 613 Chemin de Fontfroide Narbonne 11100 Aude Occitanie +33 4 68 45 11 08

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English :

Dimitrie Cantemir: the book of science and music

Hespèrion XXI ? Jordi Savall

The Istanbul 1700 concert invites us to discover the rich musical heritage of the Ottoman Empire through the figure of Dimitrie Cantemir and his Book of the Science of Music, a major source of this tradition. Jordi Savall and Hespèrion XXI offer an interpretation that is both rigorous and sensitive, reviving Istanbul as a veritable cultural crossroads between East and West.

L’événement FESTIVAL MUSIQUE & HISTOIRE ISTANBUL 1700 Narbonne a été mis à jour le 2026-04-27 par A.D.T. de l’Aude 11 OT Côte du Midi