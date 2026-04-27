Narbonne

FESTIVAL MUSIQUE & HISTOIRE TCHA LIMBERGER

RD 613 Chemin de Fontfroide Narbonne Aude

Tarif : 20 – 20 – EUR

Tarif de base plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-07-14 18:00:00

fin : 2026-07-14 19:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-07-14

Tcha Limberger s’inscrit dans la grande tradition du jazz manouche héritée de Django Reinhardt, dont il prolonge l’esprit avec une liberté et une sensibilité singulières.

Violoniste, guitariste et chanteur, ce musicien d’exception puise dans les répertoires tsiganes et d’Europe centrale une matière vivante, qu’il réinvente dans l’instant.

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RD 613 Chemin de Fontfroide Narbonne 11100 Aude Occitanie +33 4 68 45 11 08

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English :

Tcha Limberger is part of the great tradition of gypsy jazz inherited from Django Reinhardt, whose spirit he carries on with singular freedom and sensitivity.

Violinist, guitarist and singer, this exceptional musician draws on Gypsy and Central European repertoires to create a living material that he reinvents in the moment.

L’événement FESTIVAL MUSIQUE & HISTOIRE TCHA LIMBERGER Narbonne a été mis à jour le 2026-04-27 par A.D.T. de l’Aude 11 OT Côte du Midi