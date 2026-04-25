Festival Paillettes à la Maison Concert JANE ET LES GORILLES LA MAISON LILANANDA Montluçon

Montluçon

Festival Paillettes à la Maison Concert JANE ET LES GORILLES

LA MAISON LILANANDA 1 rue Sainte Marie Montluçon Allier

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-06-21 20:30:00

fin : 2026-06-21

Date(s) :

2026-06-21

Le célèbre et décapant groupe de bal du collectif Lilananda ! Ambiance décalée et conviviale pour ce show explosif de près de deux heures de musique et de danse de la begin au rock’n roll, du slow au funk, de la bossa au disco…

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LA MAISON LILANANDA 1 rue Sainte Marie Montluçon 03100 Allier Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes asso.lilananda@gmail.com

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English :

The famous and scathing ball group from the Lilananda collective! A quirky, convivial atmosphere for this explosive two-hour show of music and dance: from beginners to rock?n?roll, slow to funk, bossa to disco?

L’événement Festival Paillettes à la Maison Concert JANE ET LES GORILLES Montluçon a été mis à jour le 2026-04-25 par Montluçon Tourisme