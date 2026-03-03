Festival Tek A (rt) Atelier Table Mash Up au Cinéma le Plaza Cinéma le Plaza Marmande

Festival Tek A (rt) Atelier Table Mash Up au Cinéma le Plaza

Cinéma le Plaza 36 Boulevard de Mare Marmande Lot-et-Garonne

Début : 2026-05-29

fin : 2026-05-29

2026-05-29

Créée par Romuald Beugnon, réalisateur et bricoleur ingénieux, cette

table Mash Up sera présentée par le cinéma le Plaza au public. Cette table permet un accès intuitif et ludique au montage vidéo. On sélectionne ses images, ses musiques, on mélange, on mixe, on ajoute sa voix…et le mashup est prêt ! .

Cinéma le Plaza 36 Boulevard de Mare Marmande 47200 Lot-et-Garonne Nouvelle-Aquitaine festival-tek-art@mairie-marmande.fr

English : Festival Tek A (rt) Atelier Table Mash Up au Cinéma le Plaza

Created by Romuald Beugnon, an ingenious filmmaker and DIY enthusiast, this

mash Up table will be presented to the public by the Plaza cinema.

