Fête de la biodiversité Parc du Château Épinal

Fête de la biodiversité

Parc du Château 26 rue St Michel Épinal Vosges

La Ville d’Épinal vous invite à une semaine dédiée à la biodiversité locale.

Conférences, balades nature, ateliers créatifs, expositions, cinéma, et les 24h de la biodiversité une programmation riche pour petits et grands.Tout public

Parc du Château 26 rue St Michel Épinal 88000 Vosges Grand Est +33 3 29 68 69 60

English :

The town of Épinal invites you to a week dedicated to local biodiversity.

Conferences, nature walks, creative workshops, exhibitions, cinema, and the 24h of Biodiversity : a rich program for young and old.

