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Baccarat

Fête du pâté lorrain 57ème édition

Baccarat Meurthe-et-Moselle

Tarif : – – EUR

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Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Dimanche Samedi 2026-09-12 06:00:00

fin : 2026-09-13 18:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-09-12 2026-09-13

57ème édition de la fête annuelle du véritable Pâté Lorrain de Baccarat. Au programme le samedi de 17h à 23h: animation musicale par DJ Tof sur podium avec piste de danse, buvette et restauration sur le stand du Comité des Fêtes sous le pont, vente de pâté lorrain de Baccarat, grands feux d’artifice à 21h30.

Au programme le dimanche: déballage et brocante toute la journée, buvette et restauration sur le stand du Comité des Fêtes sous le pont, vente de pâté lorrain de Baccarat, 11h défilé en musique du pâté lorrain géant confectionné par la boulangerie Payeur dans les rues du centre-ville et dégustation sous le pont, animation par l’orchestre For Dad de 12h à 18h avec piste de danse, concours du plus gros mangeur de pâté à 17h30. Inscriptions au 06 38 25 84 94 ou sur place.Tout public

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Baccarat 54120 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est +33 6 38 25 84 94

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English :

The 57th edition of the annual “Véritable Pétit Lorrain” festival in Baccarat. On the program for Saturday from 5:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.: musical entertainment by DJ Tof on stage with a dance floor, refreshments and food at the Festival Committee’s booth under the bridge, sales of Baccarat Pét Lorrain, and a grand fireworks display at 9:30 p.m.

Sunday’s schedule: flea market and secondhand goods all day long, refreshments and food at the Festival Committee’s booth under the bridge, sale of Lorraine-style bread from Baccarat, 11:00 a.m. musical parade featuring the giant Lorraine-style loaf made by the Payeur bakery through the downtown streets, followed by a tasting under the bridge, entertainment by the “For Dad” band from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. with a dance floor, and a “biggest pain de lorrain eater” contest at 5:30 p.m. Register by calling 06 38 25 84 94 or on-site.

L’événement Fête du pâté lorrain 57ème édition Baccarat a été mis à jour le 2026-07-30 par MAISON DU TOURISME DU PAYS DU LUNEVILLOIS