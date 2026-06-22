Feu d’artifice à Gond-Pontouvre Stade municipal Gond-Pontouvre

Gond-Pontouvre

Feu d’artifice à Gond-Pontouvre

Stade municipal Rue Jean Jaurès Gond-Pontouvre Charente

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-07-13 18:00:00

fin : 2026-07-13

Date(s) :

2026-07-13

La commune de Gond-Pontouvre vous propose un feu d’artifice le lundi 13 juillet à 23h au stade Jean Jaurès, précédé et suivi d’animations sur l’île de Foulpougne.

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Stade municipal Rue Jean Jaurès Gond-Pontouvre 16160 Charente Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 45 68 72 40 ville@gond-pontouvre.fr

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English :

The town of Gond-Pontouvre is hosting a fireworks display on Monday, July 13, at 11:00 p.m. at the Jean Jaurès Stadium, preceded and followed by entertainment on Foulpougne Island.

L’événement Feu d’artifice à Gond-Pontouvre Gond-Pontouvre a été mis à jour le 2026-06-22 par Office de Tourisme du Pays d’Angoulême