Feu d’artifice à Gond-Pontouvre Stade municipal Gond-Pontouvre
Feu d’artifice à Gond-Pontouvre Stade municipal Gond-Pontouvre lundi 13 juillet 2026.
Gond-Pontouvre
Feu d’artifice à Gond-Pontouvre
Stade municipal Rue Jean Jaurès Gond-Pontouvre Charente
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-07-13 18:00:00
fin : 2026-07-13
Date(s) :
2026-07-13
La commune de Gond-Pontouvre vous propose un feu d’artifice le lundi 13 juillet à 23h au stade Jean Jaurès, précédé et suivi d’animations sur l’île de Foulpougne.
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Stade municipal Rue Jean Jaurès Gond-Pontouvre 16160 Charente Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 45 68 72 40 ville@gond-pontouvre.fr
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
The town of Gond-Pontouvre is hosting a fireworks display on Monday, July 13, at 11:00 p.m. at the Jean Jaurès Stadium, preceded and followed by entertainment on Foulpougne Island.
L’événement Feu d’artifice à Gond-Pontouvre Gond-Pontouvre a été mis à jour le 2026-06-22 par Office de Tourisme du Pays d’Angoulême
À voir aussi à Gond-Pontouvre (Charente)
- Mariposa Festival Gond-Pontouvre 17 juillet 2026
- Soirs bleus ImproLocura Gond-Pontouvre 20 août 2026
- Foulpougne festival Salle des fêtes Gond-Pontouvre 18 septembre 2026
- Soyaux Fou d’Humour Ryad Baxx Salle des Fêtes Gond-Pontouvre 6 novembre 2026