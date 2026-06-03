Unidivers UNITÉ ET DIVERSITÉ !

Feu d’artifice- Saint-Valery Saint-Valery-sur-Somme

Feu d’artifice- Saint-Valery Saint-Valery-sur-Somme mercredi 15 juillet 2026.

Adresse : Place des Pilotes

Ville : 80230 Saint-Valery-sur-Somme

Département : Somme

Début : mercredi 15 juillet 2026

Fin : mardi 14 juillet 2026

Heure de début : 23:00:00

Tarif : 0 0 Gratuit

Saint-Valery-sur-Somme

Feu d’artifice- Saint-Valery

Place des Pilotes Saint-Valery-sur-Somme Somme

Tarif : 0 – 0 – EUR

Gratuit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-07-14 23:00:00
fin : 2026-07-14

Date(s) :
2026-07-14

14 juillet à 23h feu d’artifice musical tiré depuis la digue du nord
14 juillet à 23h feu d’artifice musical tiré depuis la digue du nord   .

Place des Pilotes Saint-Valery-sur-Somme 80230 Somme Hauts-de-France +33 3 22 60 93 50  tourisme@ca-baiedesomme.fr

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

july 14 at 11 p.m.: musical fireworks display from the northern breakwater

L’événement Feu d’artifice- Saint-Valery Saint-Valery-sur-Somme a été mis à jour le 2026-06-03 par OT DE LA BAIE DE SOMME

À voir aussi à Saint-Valery-sur-Somme (Somme)