Feu d’artifice- Saint-Valery Saint-Valery-sur-Somme
Feu d’artifice- Saint-Valery Saint-Valery-sur-Somme mercredi 15 juillet 2026.
Saint-Valery-sur-Somme
Feu d’artifice- Saint-Valery
Place des Pilotes Saint-Valery-sur-Somme Somme
Tarif : 0 – 0 – EUR
Gratuit
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-07-14 23:00:00
fin : 2026-07-14
Date(s) :
2026-07-14
14 juillet à 23h feu d’artifice musical tiré depuis la digue du nord
14 juillet à 23h feu d’artifice musical tiré depuis la digue du nord .
Place des Pilotes Saint-Valery-sur-Somme 80230 Somme Hauts-de-France +33 3 22 60 93 50 tourisme@ca-baiedesomme.fr
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English :
july 14 at 11 p.m.: musical fireworks display from the northern breakwater
L’événement Feu d’artifice- Saint-Valery Saint-Valery-sur-Somme a été mis à jour le 2026-06-03 par OT DE LA BAIE DE SOMME
À voir aussi à Saint-Valery-sur-Somme (Somme)
- Ultrabaie Saint-Valery-sur-Somme 1 juillet 2026
- Fêtes Guillaume à Saint-Valery-sur-Somme Saint-Valery-sur-Somme 18 juillet 2026
- Fête de la mer Saint-Valery-sur-Somme 1 août 2026
- {Octobre rose} La Martine Morin Saint-Valery-sur-Somme 4 octobre 2026