FINALE CHAMPIONNAT DE FRANCE D’ENDURO

Langogne Lozère

Début : 2026-10-23

fin : 2026-10-25

C’est avec un grand honneur que le MVHL48 organisera la finale du championnat de France les 23, 24 et 25 octobre 2026 après l’avoir déjà organisée en 2015. Il y aura beaucoup de changements, circuits inédits nouvelles spéciales, et surtout comme beaucoup de clubs, un prologue le vendredi après-midi !

24MXTOUR regroupant les catégories Espoirs, Juniors, Elite MX2, Elite MX1

Langogne 48300 Lozère Occitanie

English :

It is with great honor that the MVHL48 will organize the final of the French championship on October 23, 24 and 25, 2026 after having already organized it in 2015. There will be many changes, new circuits, new special stages, and above all, like many clubs, a prologue on Friday afternoon!

the 24MXTOUR will bring together the Espoirs, Juniors, Elite MX2 and Elite MX1 categories

German :

Es ist eine große Ehre für den MVHL48, das Finale der französischen Meisterschaft am 23., 24. und 25. Oktober 2026 zu organisieren, nachdem er es bereits 2015 ausgerichtet hat. Es wird viele Änderungen geben, neue Strecken, neue Sonderprüfungen und vor allem, wie viele andere Clubs auch, einen Prolog am Freitagnachmittag!

24MXTOUR für die Klassen Espoirs, Juniors, Elite MX2 und Elite MX1

Italiano :

È con grande onore che la MVHL48 organizzerà la finale del Campionato francese il 23, 24 e 25 ottobre 2026, dopo averlo già fatto nel 2015. Ci saranno molti cambiamenti, nuovi circuiti, nuove prove speciali e soprattutto, come molti club, un prologo il venerdì pomeriggio!

Il ’24MXTOUR’ riunirà le categorie Espoirs, Juniors, Elite MX2 ed Elite MX1

Espanol :

Es un gran honor para el MVHL48 organizar la final del Campeonato de Francia los días 23, 24 y 25 de octubre de 2026, después de haberlo hecho ya en 2015. Habrá muchos cambios, nuevos circuitos, nuevas especiales y, sobre todo, como muchos clubes, ¡un prólogo el viernes por la tarde!

La ’24MXTOUR’ reunirá las categorías Espoirs, Juniors, Élite MX2 y Élite MX1

