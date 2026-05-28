Foire Expo 2026 Danse Horald Mandeng Rue Catherine Opalinska Vandœuvre-lès-Nancy
Foire Expo 2026 Danse Horald Mandeng Rue Catherine Opalinska Vandœuvre-lès-Nancy samedi 6 juin 2026.
Vandœuvre-lès-Nancy
Foire Expo 2026 Danse Horald Mandeng
Rue Catherine Opalinska Parc des expositions Vandœuvre-lès-Nancy Meurthe-et-Moselle
Tarif : – – EUR
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Gratuit
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : Samedi Samedi 2026-06-06 19:30:00
fin : 2026-06-06 20:30:00
Date(s) :
2026-06-06
La Foire Expo de Nancy célèbre sa 90e édition et promet un rendez-vous exceptionnel du 6 au 14 juin 2026 au Parc Expo de Nancy. Pendant neuf jours, cet événement incontournable du territoire invite petits et grands à vivre une expérience unique mêlant découvertes, shopping, gastronomie et divertissement.
Dansez au rythme de Michael Jackson !
Scène extérieure.Tout public
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Rue Catherine Opalinska Parc des expositions Vandœuvre-lès-Nancy 54500 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est +33 3 83 30 80 00
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English :
The Foire Expo de Nancy celebrates its 90th edition and promises an exceptional rendezvous from June 6 to 14, 2026 at the Parc Expo de Nancy. For nine days, this not-to-be-missed event invites young and old alike to enjoy a unique experience combining discovery, shopping, gastronomy and entertainment.
Dance to the rhythm of Michael Jackson!
Outdoor stage.
L’événement Foire Expo 2026 Danse Horald Mandeng Vandœuvre-lès-Nancy a été mis à jour le 2026-05-25 par DESTINATION NANCY
À voir aussi à Vandœuvre-lès-Nancy (Meurthe-et-Moselle)
- Concert JePH MJC Etoile Vandœuvre-lès-Nancy 28 mai 2026
- Concert Le XIIe siècle L’Âge d’or du roman Domaine du Charmois Vandœuvre-lès-Nancy 29 mai 2026
- Théâtre-Débat Il ne faut pas confondre la radiothérapie avec un coucher de soleil Ferme du Charmois Vandœuvre-lès-Nancy 30 mai 2026
- Projection-débat Des machines intelligentes aux machines pensantes boulevard des Aiguillettes Vandœuvre-lès-Nancy 5 juin 2026
- NAUFRAGES TOUR PARC DES EXPOSITIONS Vandoeuvre Les Nancy 6 juin 2026