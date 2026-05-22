Projection-débat Des machines intelligentes aux machines pensantes boulevard des Aiguillettes Vandœuvre-lès-Nancy

Vandœuvre-lès-Nancy

Projection-débat Des machines intelligentes aux machines pensantes

boulevard des Aiguillettes Campus Sciences Faculté des Sciences et Technologies Vandœuvre-lès-Nancy Meurthe-et-Moselle

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Début : Vendredi Vendredi 2026-06-05 14:00:00

fin : 2026-06-05 17:30:00

Date(s) :

2026-06-05

Dans le cadre du Congrès de la Société Informatique du France, une projection-débat est organisée Des machines intelligentes aux machines pensantes, animée par Alain Dutech, chargé de recherche au centre Inria de l’Université de Lorraine et au Loria et Nicolas Dupuy, docteur en physico-chimie moléculaire.

Intelligence artificielle, robots… des mots qui ont aujourd’hui une forte résonance auprès d’un public de plus en plus connecté. Souvent rêvée, parfois crainte, l’interface humain-machine est un vaste sujet de recherche tant d’un point de vue scientifique que sociologique et philosophique. Cette interaction entre l’humain et la machine a fortement évolué au cours de ces dernières décennies pour maintenant entrer dans notre quotidien. À travers la (re)découverte de films emblématiques de la science-fiction des années 50 à aujourd’hui, nous vous proposons une approche cinématographique du lien entre l’Homme et les machines (intelligentes) et plus particulièrement les robots.

La projection-débat sera suivie d’ateliers de médiation scientifique graphes, algorithmes, intelligence artificielle, informagie, systèmes distribués… découvrez de nombreuses facettes de l’informatique débranchée à travers des animations ludiques et interactives !

Plus d’infos sur le site internet.Adultes

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boulevard des Aiguillettes Campus Sciences Faculté des Sciences et Technologies Vandœuvre-lès-Nancy 54500 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est +33 3 54 95 84 68

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English :

As part of the Société Informatique du France congress, a screening-debate has been organized: From intelligent machines to thinking machines, hosted by Alain Dutech, research fellow at the Inria center of the Université de Lorraine and at Loria, and Nicolas Dupuy, PhD in molecular physical chemistry.

Artificial intelligence, robots? words that resonate with an increasingly connected public. Often dreamt of, sometimes feared, the human-machine interface is a vast subject of research from scientific, sociological and philosophical points of view. This interaction between human and machine has evolved considerably over the last few decades, and is now part of our daily lives. Through the (re)discovery of emblematic science fiction films from the 50s to today, we offer a cinematographic approach to the link between Man and (intelligent) machines, and robots in particular.

The screening-debate will be followed by scientific workshops: graphs, algorithms, artificial intelligence, informagy, distributed systems? discover the many facets of unplugged computing through fun, interactive activities!

Further information on the website.

L’événement Projection-débat Des machines intelligentes aux machines pensantes Vandœuvre-lès-Nancy a été mis à jour le 2026-05-22 par DESTINATION NANCY