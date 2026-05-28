Foire Expo 2026 Les Jeux du Stan Rue Catherine Opalinska Vandœuvre-lès-Nancy
Foire Expo 2026 Les Jeux du Stan Rue Catherine Opalinska Vandœuvre-lès-Nancy samedi 6 juin 2026.
Vandœuvre-lès-Nancy
Foire Expo 2026 Les Jeux du Stan
Rue Catherine Opalinska Parc des expositions Vandœuvre-lès-Nancy Meurthe-et-Moselle
Tarif : – – EUR
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Gratuit
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : Samedi Dimanche 2026-06-06 10:00:00
fin : 2026-06-13 21:00:00
Date(s) :
2026-06-06 2026-06-07
La Foire Expo de Nancy célèbre sa 90e édition et promet un rendez-vous exceptionnel du 6 au 14 juin 2026 au Parc Expo de Nancy. Pendant neuf jours, cet événement incontournable du territoire invite petits et grands à vivre une expérience unique mêlant découvertes, shopping, gastronomie et divertissement.
Profitez d’animations ludiques autour des jeux de société à la Foire Expo ! En famille, entre amis, seul ou en couple, vous trouverez toujours votre bonheur !
Hall A.Tout public
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Rue Catherine Opalinska Parc des expositions Vandœuvre-lès-Nancy 54500 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est +33 3 83 30 80 00
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
The Foire Expo de Nancy celebrates its 90th edition and promises an exceptional rendezvous from June 6 to 14, 2026 at the Parc Expo de Nancy. For nine days, this not-to-be-missed event invites young and old alike to enjoy a unique experience combining discovery, shopping, gastronomy and entertainment.
Enjoy fun and games at the Foire Expo! Whether you’re with family, friends, alone or as a couple, there’s something for everyone!
Hall A.
L’événement Foire Expo 2026 Les Jeux du Stan Vandœuvre-lès-Nancy a été mis à jour le 2026-05-25 par DESTINATION NANCY
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- Projection-débat Des machines intelligentes aux machines pensantes boulevard des Aiguillettes Vandœuvre-lès-Nancy 5 juin 2026
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