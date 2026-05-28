Foire Expo 2026 Parcours d’obstacles Ultimate Ninja Rue Catherine Opalinska Vandœuvre-lès-Nancy

Vandœuvre-lès-Nancy

Foire Expo 2026 Parcours d’obstacles Ultimate Ninja

Rue Catherine Opalinska Parc des expositions Vandœuvre-lès-Nancy Meurthe-et-Moselle

Tarif : – – EUR

8

Tarif de base plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Vendredi Vendredi 2026-06-06 10:00:00

fin : 2026-06-13 21:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-06-06 2026-06-07

La Foire Expo de Nancy célèbre sa 90e édition et promet un rendez-vous exceptionnel du 6 au 14 juin 2026 au Parc Expo de Nancy. Pendant neuf jours, cet événement incontournable du territoire invite petits et grands à vivre une expérience unique mêlant découvertes, shopping, gastronomie et divertissement.

Une activité sportive, ludique et encadrée, idéale pour compléter votre visite et vivre un véritable moment de dépassement de soi !

Le parcours a été conçu par Dario Ensminger, sapeur-pompier professionnel à Strasbourg et double finaliste de l’émission Ninja Warrior (TF1) entre 2017 et 2020, apportant toute son expertise et son expérience du haut niveau pour proposer un défi accessible et fun pour tous.

Un parcours d’obstacles inspiré de Ninja Warrior qui vous mettra au défi à travers des épreuves de vitesse, d’agilité et de coordination lors d’une session immersive de 1h30.

Hall D.Tout public

8 .

Rue Catherine Opalinska Parc des expositions Vandœuvre-lès-Nancy 54500 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est +33 3 83 30 80 00

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

The Foire Expo de Nancy celebrates its 90th edition and promises an exceptional rendezvous from June 6 to 14, 2026 at the Parc Expo de Nancy. For nine days, this not-to-be-missed event invites young and old alike to enjoy a unique experience combining discovery, shopping, gastronomy and entertainment.

A fun, supervised sporting activity that’s the perfect way to round off your visit and give you a real sense of achievement!

The course has been designed by Dario Ensminger, a professional firefighter based in Strasbourg and two-time finalist on the TF1 TV show Ninja Warrior between 2017 and 2020, who brings all his expertise and top-level experience to offer a challenge that is accessible and fun for all.

A Ninja Warrior -inspired obstacle course that will challenge you to speed, agility and coordination during an immersive 1h30 session.

Hall D.

L’événement Foire Expo 2026 Parcours d’obstacles Ultimate Ninja Vandœuvre-lès-Nancy a été mis à jour le 2026-05-25 par DESTINATION NANCY