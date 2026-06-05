Vandœuvre-lès-Nancy

Foire Expo 2026 Show Coiffure

Rue Catherine Opalinska Vandœuvre-lès-Nancy Meurthe-et-Moselle

Tarif : – – EUR

10

Tarif de base plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Samedi Samedi 2026-06-13 18:00:00

fin : 2026-06-13

Date(s) :

2026-06-13

Le salon Damien.P vous a concocté un show que vous n’êtes pas prêts d’oublier.

Stylistes Youssouf Ballo, L’atelier d’Erminia, Murielle Ziletti et Damien P. Coiffure.

Organisé par Damien Peignier et Gueda BA.Tout public

10 .

Rue Catherine Opalinska Vandœuvre-lès-Nancy 54500 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est +33 3 83 30 80 00

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English :

The Damien.P salon has put together a show you won?t soon forget.

Stylists Youssouf Ballo, L?atelier d?Erminia, Murielle Ziletti and Damien P. Coiffure.

Organized by Damien Peignier and Gueda BA.

L’événement Foire Expo 2026 Show Coiffure Vandœuvre-lès-Nancy a été mis à jour le 2026-06-01 par DESTINATION NANCY