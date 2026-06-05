Foire Expo 2026 Show Coiffure Vandœuvre-lès-Nancy
Foire Expo 2026 Show Coiffure Vandœuvre-lès-Nancy samedi 13 juin 2026.
Vandœuvre-lès-Nancy
Foire Expo 2026 Show Coiffure
Rue Catherine Opalinska Vandœuvre-lès-Nancy Meurthe-et-Moselle
Tarif : – – EUR
10
Tarif de base plein tarif
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : Samedi Samedi 2026-06-13 18:00:00
fin : 2026-06-13
Date(s) :
2026-06-13
Le salon Damien.P vous a concocté un show que vous n’êtes pas prêts d’oublier.
Stylistes Youssouf Ballo, L’atelier d’Erminia, Murielle Ziletti et Damien P. Coiffure.
Organisé par Damien Peignier et Gueda BA.Tout public
10 .
Rue Catherine Opalinska Vandœuvre-lès-Nancy 54500 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est +33 3 83 30 80 00
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
The Damien.P salon has put together a show you won?t soon forget.
Stylists Youssouf Ballo, L?atelier d?Erminia, Murielle Ziletti and Damien P. Coiffure.
Organized by Damien Peignier and Gueda BA.
L’événement Foire Expo 2026 Show Coiffure Vandœuvre-lès-Nancy a été mis à jour le 2026-06-01 par DESTINATION NANCY
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