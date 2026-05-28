Foire Expo 2026 Street Dance Rue Catherine Opalinska Vandœuvre-lès-Nancy

Vandœuvre-lès-Nancy

Foire Expo 2026 Street Dance

Rue Catherine Opalinska Parc des expositions Vandœuvre-lès-Nancy Meurthe-et-Moselle

Tarif : – – EUR

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Gratuit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Samedi Samedi 2026-06-06 18:30:00

fin : 2026-06-06 19:30:00

Date(s) :

2026-06-06

La Foire Expo de Nancy célèbre sa 90e édition et promet un rendez-vous exceptionnel du 6 au 14 juin 2026 au Parc Expo de Nancy. Pendant neuf jours, cet événement incontournable du territoire invite petits et grands à vivre une expérience unique mêlant découvertes, shopping, gastronomie et divertissement.

Proposé par INSTANT DANSE.

Scène extérieure.Tout public

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Rue Catherine Opalinska Parc des expositions Vandœuvre-lès-Nancy 54500 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est +33 3 83 30 80 00

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English :

The Foire Expo de Nancy celebrates its 90th edition and promises an exceptional rendezvous from June 6 to 14, 2026 at the Parc Expo de Nancy. For nine days, this not-to-be-missed event invites young and old alike to enjoy a unique experience combining discovery, shopping, gastronomy and entertainment.

Presented by INSTANT DANSE.

Outdoor stage.

L’événement Foire Expo 2026 Street Dance Vandœuvre-lès-Nancy a été mis à jour le 2026-05-25 par DESTINATION NANCY