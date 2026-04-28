Labastide-Marnhac

Folk Irlandais new Sky & Co en concert

Labastide-Marnhac Lot

Tarif : 15 – 15 – EUR

Général

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-06-24 20:00:00

fin : 2026-06-24

Date(s) :

2026-06-24

Une musique traditionnelle celtique et folk, aux horizons teintés de bluegrass, avec des compositions originales planantes et virtuoses pour un voyage de partage et d’émotions à écouter et danser sans modération.

Une musique traditionnelle celtique et folk, aux horizons teintés de bluegrass, avec des compositions originales planantes et virtuoses pour un voyage de partage et d’émotions à écouter et danser sans modération.

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Labastide-Marnhac 46090 Lot Occitanie +33 6 86 06 85 83 folkclubcahors@gmail.com

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English :

Traditional Celtic and folk music, with bluegrass-tinged horizons, featuring soaring, virtuosic original compositions for a journey of sharing and emotions to be listened to and danced to without moderation.

L’événement Folk Irlandais new Sky & Co en concert Labastide-Marnhac a été mis à jour le 2026-04-28 par OT Cahors Vallée du Lot