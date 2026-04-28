Folk Irlandais new Sky & Co en concert Labastide-Marnhac
Folk Irlandais new Sky & Co en concert Labastide-Marnhac mercredi 24 juin 2026.
Labastide-Marnhac
Folk Irlandais new Sky & Co en concert
Labastide-Marnhac Lot
Tarif : 15 – 15 – EUR
Général
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-06-24 20:00:00
fin : 2026-06-24
Date(s) :
2026-06-24
Une musique traditionnelle celtique et folk, aux horizons teintés de bluegrass, avec des compositions originales planantes et virtuoses pour un voyage de partage et d’émotions à écouter et danser sans modération.
Une musique traditionnelle celtique et folk, aux horizons teintés de bluegrass, avec des compositions originales planantes et virtuoses pour un voyage de partage et d’émotions à écouter et danser sans modération.
.
Labastide-Marnhac 46090 Lot Occitanie +33 6 86 06 85 83 folkclubcahors@gmail.com
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Traditional Celtic and folk music, with bluegrass-tinged horizons, featuring soaring, virtuosic original compositions for a journey of sharing and emotions to be listened to and danced to without moderation.
L’événement Folk Irlandais new Sky & Co en concert Labastide-Marnhac a été mis à jour le 2026-04-28 par OT Cahors Vallée du Lot
À voir aussi à Labastide-Marnhac (Lot)
- Les graviers blancs Labastide-Marnhac Lot 1 mai 2026
- Circuit des Trois Eglises Labastide-Marnhac Lot 1 mai 2026
- Shamade Swing Trio en concert pour le Folk Club de Cahors avec du Jazz Manouche Labastide-Marnhac 29 mai 2026
- Shamade Swing Trio en concert pour le Folk Club de Cahors avec du Jazz Manouche Château de Labastide-Marnhac Labastide-Marnhac 29 mai 2026
- Théâtre de récit de cirque « Mentir lo Minimo » Labastide-Marnhac 31 mai 2026