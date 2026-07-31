FORUM DES ASSOCIATIONS Langogne
vendredi 4 septembre 2026 · Langogne
Informations pratiques
Langogne
FORUM DES ASSOCIATIONS
Langogne Lozère
Tarif : – – EUR
Gratuit
Enfant
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-09-04
fin : 2026-09-04
Date(s) :
2026-09-04
Découvrez l’offre variée d’activités sportives et culturelles sur Langogne et le canton… proposées tout au long de l’année pour petits et grands en venant à la rencontre des associations.
Découvrez l’offre variée d’activités sportives et culturelles sur Langogne et le canton… proposées tout au long de l’année pour petits et grands en venant à la rencontre des associations. .
Langogne 48300 Lozère Occitanie +33 4 66 69 10 33 contact@mairie-langogne.fr
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Discover the wide range of sporting and cultural activities on offer in Langogne and the surrounding area… for young and old, all year round, by coming and meeting the associations.
L’événement FORUM DES ASSOCIATIONS Langogne a été mis à jour le 2026-07-31 par 48-OT Langogne
À voir aussi à Langogne (Lozère)
- EXPOSITION AUTOUR DE LA TRAME MARTINE THIBAUT Langogne 4 août 2026
- LOTOS ÉTÉ 2026 Langogne 11 août 2026
- BALADE ANIMÉE GÉOCACHING Langogne 11 août 2026
- FOIRE AUX LIVRES, CD, VINYLES Langogne 12 août 2026
- BALADE ANIMÉE ENTRE LAC ET ALLIER Langogne 13 août 2026