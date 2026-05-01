Gala DansEvasion TARBES Tarbes
Gala DansEvasion TARBES Tarbes vendredi 29 mai 2026.
Tarbes
Gala DansEvasion
TARBES Bd du Président Kennedy Tarbes Hautes-Pyrénées
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-05-29 20:00:00
fin : 2026-05-29
Date(s) :
2026-05-29
Comme chaque année, l’école DanseEvasion propose son gala de fin de saison, sur le thème Butterfly, gala danses du monde .
AU PROGRAMME Danse orientale Bollywood Danse tahitienne
Réservation obligatoire au 06 62 86 28 34
.
TARBES Bd du Président Kennedy Tarbes 65000 Hautes-Pyrénées Occitanie +33 6 62 86 28 34 imengarcia@hotmail.fr
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
As every year, the DanseEvasion school presents its end-of-season gala on the theme of Butterfly, gala danses du monde .
ON THE PROGRAM: Oriental dance Bollywood Tahitian dance
Reservations essential: 06 62 86 28 34
L’événement Gala DansEvasion Tarbes a été mis à jour le 2026-05-05 par OT de Tarbes|CDT65
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