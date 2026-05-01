Gala DansEvasion TARBES Tarbes

Tarbes

Gala DansEvasion

TARBES Bd du Président Kennedy Tarbes Hautes-Pyrénées

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-05-29 20:00:00

fin : 2026-05-29

Date(s) :

2026-05-29

Comme chaque année, l’école DanseEvasion propose son gala de fin de saison, sur le thème Butterfly, gala danses du monde .

AU PROGRAMME Danse orientale Bollywood Danse tahitienne

Réservation obligatoire au 06 62 86 28 34

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TARBES Bd du Président Kennedy Tarbes 65000 Hautes-Pyrénées Occitanie +33 6 62 86 28 34 imengarcia@hotmail.fr

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

As every year, the DanseEvasion school presents its end-of-season gala on the theme of Butterfly, gala danses du monde .

ON THE PROGRAM: Oriental dance Bollywood Tahitian dance

Reservations essential: 06 62 86 28 34

L’événement Gala DansEvasion Tarbes a été mis à jour le 2026-05-05 par OT de Tarbes|CDT65