GALA DE DANSE Villefranche-de-Panat

Margherita Huisman et ses 70 élèves vous attendent nombreux cette année encore pour un show exceptionnel de la section Danse Ô Lac.
Photos et films interdits ! Places numérotées. Réservations à partir du 15 juin à l’Espace Panatois. TP: 10€/ TR 8€. Organisé par l’AFR Alrance-Villefranche de Panat avec le soutien des communes de Villefranche de Panat et Alrance. 10 .
Villefranche-de-Panat 12430 Aveyron Occitanie
English :
Margherita Huisman and her 70 students look forward to seeing you again this year for an exceptional show from the Danse Ô Lac section.
