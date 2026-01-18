Marché hebdomadaire Villefranche-de-Panat

Marché hebdomadaire

Place du Marché Villefranche-de-Panat Aveyron

Début : Dimanche 2026-07-01

fin : 2026-08-31

2026-07-01

De 9h00 à 12h00 Place du marché. Exposants variés.

Place du Marché Villefranche-de-Panat 12430 Aveyron Occitanie +33 5 65 46 46 53 contact@villefranche-de-panat.com

English :

From 9h00 to 12h00 Market Square. Various exhibitors.

