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Goûter raconté Médiathèque Parthenay Parthenay

Goûter raconté Médiathèque Parthenay Parthenay

Goûter raconté Médiathèque Parthenay Parthenay mercredi 15 avril 2026.

Lieu : Médiathèque Parthenay

Adresse : 6 Place Georges Picard

Ville : 79200 Parthenay

Département : Deux-Sèvres

Début : mercredi 15 avril 2026

Fin : mercredi 15 avril 2026

Heure de début : 17:00:00

Tarif : Gratuit

Parthenay

Goûter raconté

Médiathèque Parthenay 6 Place Georges Picard Parthenay Deux-Sèvres

Tarif : – – EUR

Gratuit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-04-15 17:00:00
fin : 2026-04-15 17:45:00

Date(s) :
2026-04-15

Une histoire autour d’un goûter, ça vous tente ? On vous embarque pour de nouvelles histoires à déguster avec le quatre-heures.

Public familial, à partir de 3 ans   .

Médiathèque Parthenay 6 Place Georges Picard Parthenay 79200 Deux-Sèvres Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 49 94 90 42 

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English : Goûter raconté

L’événement Goûter raconté Parthenay a été mis à jour le 2026-04-07 par CC Parthenay Gâtine

À voir aussi à Parthenay (Deux-Sèvres)