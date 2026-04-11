Goûter raconté Médiathèque Parthenay Parthenay
Goûter raconté Médiathèque Parthenay Parthenay mercredi 15 avril 2026.
Parthenay
Goûter raconté
Médiathèque Parthenay 6 Place Georges Picard Parthenay Deux-Sèvres
Tarif : – – EUR
Gratuit
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-04-15 17:00:00
fin : 2026-04-15 17:45:00
Date(s) :
2026-04-15
Une histoire autour d’un goûter, ça vous tente ? On vous embarque pour de nouvelles histoires à déguster avec le quatre-heures.
Public familial, à partir de 3 ans .
Médiathèque Parthenay 6 Place Georges Picard Parthenay 79200 Deux-Sèvres Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 49 94 90 42
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English : Goûter raconté
L’événement Goûter raconté Parthenay a été mis à jour le 2026-04-07 par CC Parthenay Gâtine
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