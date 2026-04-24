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Grand concert de printemps Chalon-sur-Saône

Grand concert de printemps Chalon-sur-Saône samedi 9 mai 2026.

Adresse : Auditorium du conservatoire

Ville : 71100 Chalon-sur-Saône

Département : Saône-et-Loire

Début : samedi 9 mai 2026

Fin : samedi 9 mai 2026

Tarif : Gratuit Gratuit

Chalon-sur-Saône

Grand concert de printemps

Auditorium du conservatoire Chalon-sur-Saône Saône-et-Loire

Tarif : – – EUR

Gratuit
Gratuit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-05-09
fin : 2026-05-09

Date(s) :
2026-05-09

Grand concert de printemps de l’harmonie Municipale et la Vaillante de Chalon-sur-Saône
avec des élèves du conservatoire.   .

Auditorium du conservatoire Chalon-sur-Saône 71100 Saône-et-Loire Bourgogne-Franche-Comté +33 6 17 93 48 39  p.bercot@yahoo.com

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English : Grand concert de printemps

L’événement Grand concert de printemps Chalon-sur-Saône a été mis à jour le 2026-04-22 par CHALON-SUR-SAONE │ OT et des Congrès du Grand Chalon | Cat.I

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