Grand jeu Mais … où est Chalie ? Médiathèque Parthenay Parthenay
Grand jeu Mais … où est Chalie ? Médiathèque Parthenay Parthenay mardi 7 juillet 2026.
Parthenay
Grand jeu Mais … où est Chalie ?
Médiathèque Parthenay 6 Place Georges Picard Parthenay Deux-Sèvres
Tarif : – – EUR
Gratuit
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-07-07
fin : 2026-07-18
Date(s) :
2026-07-07
On en connait un qui fête bientôt ses 40 ans… Where’s Wally ? La célèbre série de livres jeux est née en 1987 sous la plume de Martin Handford.
Venez jouer avec lui dans les médiathèques de Parthenay et de Secondigny durant tout le Flip !
Pendant les horaires d’ouverture des médiathèques. .
Médiathèque Parthenay 6 Place Georges Picard Parthenay 79200 Deux-Sèvres Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 49 94 90 42
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English : Grand jeu Mais … où est Chalie ?
L’événement Grand jeu Mais … où est Chalie ? Parthenay a été mis à jour le 2026-04-30 par CC Parthenay Gâtine
À voir aussi à Parthenay (Deux-Sèvres)
- Conférence Comment la Bible a-t-elle été écrite ? Cinéma Le Foyer Parthenay 5 mai 2026
- Atelier chorégraphique Danse femme archétype féminin la créatrice Association Ah? L’Archipel Parthenay 6 mai 2026
- Mercredi c’est ludo Palais des Congrès Parthenay 6 mai 2026
- Meli-concert AUDITORIUM DE L’ECOLE DE MUSIQUE Parthenay 6 mai 2026
- Action prévention solaire Parc des sports l’Enjeu Parthenay 6 mai 2026