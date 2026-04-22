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Guided tours of the Uzès Exhibition V Uzès: The Metamorphosis Salle exposition Ancien Evêché Uzès

Guided tours of the Uzès Exhibition V Uzès: The Metamorphosis Salle exposition Ancien Evêché Uzès vendredi 8 mai 2026.

Lieu : Salle exposition Ancien Evêché

Adresse : Place de l'Evêché

Ville : 30700 Uzès

Département : Gard

Début : vendredi 8 mai 2026

Fin : dimanche 25 octobre 2026

Heure de début : 14:30:00

Tarif : 8 8 8 Gratuit pour les de 15 ans et les groupes scolaires.

Uzès

Guided tours of the Uzès Exhibition V Uzès: The Metamorphosis

Salle exposition Ancien Evêché Place de l’Evêché Uzès Gard

Tarif : 8 – 8 – 8 EUR

Gratuit pour les de 15 ans et les groupes scolaires.

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : Dimanche 2026-05-08 14:30:00
fin : 2026-10-25

Date(s) :
2026-05-08

Take the complete english guided tour of the fifth edition of Uzès Exposition, “Uzès, the Metamorphosis Memories of a City,” to learn about the history of the town and its transformation.
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Salle exposition Ancien Evêché Place de l’Evêché Uzès 30700 Gard Occitanie +33 4 11 71 94 15  exposition@uzes.fr

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Take the complete guided tour of the fifth edition of Uzès Exposition, “Uzès, the Metamorphosis Memories of a City,” to learn about the history of the town and its transformation.

L’événement Guided tours of the Uzès Exhibition V Uzès: The Metamorphosis Uzès a été mis à jour le 2026-04-22 par Destination Pays d’Uzès Pont du Gard

À voir aussi à Uzès (Gard)