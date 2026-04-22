Guided tours of the Uzès Exhibition V Uzès: The Metamorphosis Salle exposition Ancien Evêché Uzès
Guided tours of the Uzès Exhibition V Uzès: The Metamorphosis Salle exposition Ancien Evêché Uzès vendredi 8 mai 2026.
Uzès
Guided tours of the Uzès Exhibition V Uzès: The Metamorphosis
Salle exposition Ancien Evêché Place de l’Evêché Uzès Gard
Tarif : 8 – 8 – 8 EUR
Gratuit pour les de 15 ans et les groupes scolaires.
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : Dimanche 2026-05-08 14:30:00
fin : 2026-10-25
Date(s) :
2026-05-08
Take the complete english guided tour of the fifth edition of Uzès Exposition, “Uzès, the Metamorphosis Memories of a City,” to learn about the history of the town and its transformation.
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Salle exposition Ancien Evêché Place de l’Evêché Uzès 30700 Gard Occitanie +33 4 11 71 94 15 exposition@uzes.fr
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Take the complete guided tour of the fifth edition of Uzès Exposition, “Uzès, the Metamorphosis Memories of a City,” to learn about the history of the town and its transformation.
L’événement Guided tours of the Uzès Exhibition V Uzès: The Metamorphosis Uzès a été mis à jour le 2026-04-22 par Destination Pays d’Uzès Pont du Gard
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