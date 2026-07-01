GUINGUETTE DE LA RAFISTOLERIE Place Guillaume Fourès Castanet-Tolosan
jeudi 23 juillet 2026 · Place Guillaume Fourès · Castanet-Tolosan
Informations pratiques
Castanet-Tolosan
GUINGUETTE DE LA RAFISTOLERIE
Place Guillaume Fourès La Rafistolerie Castanet-Tolosan Haute-Garonne
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-07-23 18:00:00
fin : 2026-07-23 22:00:00
Date(s) :
2026-07-23
Guinguette de la Rafistolerie, jeudi 23 juillet de 18h à 22h. Venez passer une soirée musicale et dansante agrémentée d’une buvette et d’une petite restauration. On vous attend nombreux;ses !
L’équipe de la Rafistolerie vous invite à sa guinguette estivale !
Rendez-vous le jeudi 23 juillet dès 18h place Guillaume Fourès pour une soirée musicale et dansante.
Au programme, de 18h à 22h
– Ouverture nocturne de notre boutique solidaire
– Buvette
– Petite restauration
– Scène ouverte de 18h à 20h, sur inscription animation@larafistolerie.org
Venez nombreux·ses ! .
Place Guillaume Fourès La Rafistolerie Castanet-Tolosan 31320 Haute-Garonne Occitanie animation@larafistolerie.org
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Guinguette de la Rafistolerie, Thursday, July 23, from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. Come enjoy an evening of music and dancing, complete with a bar and light refreshments. We hope to see many of you there!
L’événement GUINGUETTE DE LA RAFISTOLERIE Castanet-Tolosan a été mis à jour le 2026-07-10 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE
À voir aussi à Castanet-Tolosan (Haute-Garonne)
- BALADE À VÉLO Rue François Truffaut Castanet-Tolosan 24 juillet 2026
- Parcours d’orientation patrimonial pour les scolaires, Salle Ginette Forgues, Castanet-Tolosan 18 septembre 2026
- Tour en calèches autour du marché, Place du marché, Castanet-Tolosan 19 septembre 2026
- Balade en calèche dans le centre ancien, Salle Ginette Forgues, Castanet-Tolosan 19 septembre 2026
- Chœur « Les Mots Bleus » interprétant des chants traditionnels occitans, Salle Ginette Forgues, Castanet-Tolosan 19 septembre 2026