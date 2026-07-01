GUINGUETTE DE LA RAFISTOLERIE Place Guillaume Fourès Castanet-Tolosan

Informations pratiques

Castanet-Tolosan

GUINGUETTE DE LA RAFISTOLERIE

Place Guillaume Fourès La Rafistolerie Castanet-Tolosan Haute-Garonne

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-07-23 18:00:00

fin : 2026-07-23 22:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-07-23

Guinguette de la Rafistolerie, jeudi 23 juillet de 18h à 22h. Venez passer une soirée musicale et dansante agrémentée d’une buvette et d’une petite restauration. On vous attend nombreux;ses !

L’équipe de la Rafistolerie vous invite à sa guinguette estivale !

Rendez-vous le jeudi 23 juillet dès 18h place Guillaume Fourès pour une soirée musicale et dansante.

Au programme, de 18h à 22h

– Ouverture nocturne de notre boutique solidaire

– Buvette

– Petite restauration

– Scène ouverte de 18h à 20h, sur inscription animation@larafistolerie.org

Venez nombreux·ses ! .

Place Guillaume Fourès La Rafistolerie Castanet-Tolosan 31320 Haute-Garonne Occitanie animation@larafistolerie.org

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English :

Guinguette de la Rafistolerie, Thursday, July 23, from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. Come enjoy an evening of music and dancing, complete with a bar and light refreshments. We hope to see many of you there!

L’événement GUINGUETTE DE LA RAFISTOLERIE Castanet-Tolosan a été mis à jour le 2026-07-10 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE