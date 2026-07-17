INITIATION AU JEU D’ÉCHECS Parc Thermal Bagnères-de-Luchon

Informations pratiques

Bagnères-de-Luchon

INITIATION AU JEU D’ÉCHECS

Parc Thermal MAISON DU CURISTE Bagnères-de-Luchon Haute-Garonne

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-08-11 17:00:00

fin : 2026-08-11 18:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-08-11

Initiation gratuite à partir de 7 ans.

Les échecs sont un excellent jeu pour enseigner aux petits et aux grands à comprendre la stratégie et à analyser les situations. .

Parc Thermal MAISON DU CURISTE Bagnères-de-Luchon 31110 Haute-Garonne Occitanie +33 6 82 09 08 94

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Free introductory class for children ages 7 and up.

L’événement INITIATION AU JEU D’ÉCHECS Bagnères-de-Luchon a été mis à jour le 2026-07-23 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE