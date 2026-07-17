UNIDIVERSLE MÉDIAVERS CULTUREL
AGENDA · Bagnères-de-Luchon

INITIATION AU JEU D’ÉCHECS Parc Thermal Bagnères-de-Luchon

mardi 18 août 2026 · Parc Thermal · Bagnères-de-Luchon

Informations pratiques

Début
mardi 18 août 2026
Fin
mardi 18 août 2026
Heure de début
17:00:00
Lieu
Parc Thermal
Adresse
MAISON DU CURISTE
Ville
31110 Bagnères-de-Luchon
Département
Haute-Garonne
Tarif

Bagnères-de-Luchon

INITIATION AU JEU D’ÉCHECS

Parc Thermal MAISON DU CURISTE Bagnères-de-Luchon Haute-Garonne

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-08-18 17:00:00
fin : 2026-08-18 18:00:00

Date(s) :
2026-08-18

Initiation gratuite à partir de 7 ans.
Les échecs sont un excellent jeu pour enseigner aux petits et aux grands à comprendre la stratégie et à analyser les situations.   .

Parc Thermal MAISON DU CURISTE Bagnères-de-Luchon 31110 Haute-Garonne Occitanie +33 6 82 09 08 94 

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Free introductory class for children ages 7 and up.

L’événement INITIATION AU JEU D’ÉCHECS Bagnères-de-Luchon a été mis à jour le 2026-07-23 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE

À voir aussi à Bagnères-de-Luchon (Haute-Garonne)