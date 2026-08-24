Initiation aux échecs Médiathèque Parthenay Parthenay
mercredi 25 novembre 2026 · Médiathèque Parthenay · Parthenay
Informations pratiques
Parthenay
Initiation aux échecs
Médiathèque Parthenay 6 Place Georges Picard Parthenay Deux-Sèvres
Tarif : – – EUR
Gratuit
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-11-25 15:30:00
fin : 2026-11-25 16:30:00
Date(s) :
2026-11-25
Venez (re)découvrir et vous amuser avec le jeu d’échecs.
Tout public à partir de 6 ans.
Limité à 4 personnes par séance. .
Médiathèque Parthenay 6 Place Georges Picard Parthenay 79200 Deux-Sèvres Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 49 94 90 42 mediatheque@cc-parthenay-gatine.fr
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English : Initiation aux échecs
L’événement Initiation aux échecs Parthenay a été mis à jour le 2026-08-24 par CC Parthenay Gâtine
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