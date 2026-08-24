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Initiation aux échecs Médiathèque Parthenay Parthenay

mercredi 16 décembre 2026 · Médiathèque Parthenay · Parthenay

Initiation aux échecs Médiathèque Parthenay Parthenay

Informations pratiques

Début
mercredi 16 décembre 2026
Fin
mercredi 16 décembre 2026
Heure de début
15:30:00
Lieu
Médiathèque Parthenay
Adresse
6 Place Georges Picard
Ville
79200 Parthenay
Département
Deux-Sèvres
Tarif
Gratuit

Parthenay

Initiation aux échecs

Médiathèque Parthenay 6 Place Georges Picard Parthenay Deux-Sèvres

Tarif : – – EUR

Gratuit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-12-16 15:30:00
fin : 2026-12-16 16:30:00

Date(s) :
2026-12-16

Venez (re)découvrir et vous amuser avec le jeu d’échecs.

Tout public à partir de 6 ans.

Limité à 4 personnes par séance.   .

Médiathèque Parthenay 6 Place Georges Picard Parthenay 79200 Deux-Sèvres Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 49 94 90 42  mediatheque@cc-parthenay-gatine.fr

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English : Initiation aux échecs

L’événement Initiation aux échecs Parthenay a été mis à jour le 2026-08-24 par CC Parthenay Gâtine

À voir aussi à Parthenay (Deux-Sèvres)