Plateau d’Hauteville

Instants sports Swin golf et Footgolf

Site de Terre Ronde Plateau d’Hauteville Ain

Tarif : 10 – 10 – 10 EUR

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-05-16 14:00:00

fin : 2026-07-22

Date(s) :

2026-05-16 2026-06-06 2026-07-06 2026-07-22 2026-08-10 2026-10-24

Accessible à tous, idéale pour passer un moment amusant et sportif en famille, entre amis ou avec votre entreprise.

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Site de Terre Ronde Plateau d’Hauteville 01110 Ain Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 74 12 11 57

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Accessible to all, it’s the ideal way to spend a fun and sporting moment with family, friends or your company.

L’événement Instants sports Swin golf et Footgolf Plateau d’Hauteville a été mis à jour le 2026-04-27 par Office de Tourisme du Haut-Bugey