Instants sports Swin golf et Footgolf Plateau d’Hauteville
Instants sports Swin golf et Footgolf Plateau d’Hauteville samedi 16 mai 2026.
Plateau d’Hauteville
Instants sports Swin golf et Footgolf
Site de Terre Ronde Plateau d’Hauteville Ain
Tarif : 10 – 10 – 10 EUR
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-05-16 14:00:00
fin : 2026-07-22
Date(s) :
2026-05-16 2026-06-06 2026-07-06 2026-07-22 2026-08-10 2026-10-24
Accessible à tous, idéale pour passer un moment amusant et sportif en famille, entre amis ou avec votre entreprise.
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Site de Terre Ronde Plateau d’Hauteville 01110 Ain Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 74 12 11 57
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Accessible to all, it’s the ideal way to spend a fun and sporting moment with family, friends or your company.
L’événement Instants sports Swin golf et Footgolf Plateau d’Hauteville a été mis à jour le 2026-04-27 par Office de Tourisme du Haut-Bugey
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