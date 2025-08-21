Parcours VTT 64 rouge Montfalcon Espace FFC Ain Forestière Plateau d’Hauteville Ain

Parcours VTT 64 rouge Montfalcon Espace FFC Ain Forestière

Parcours VTT 64 rouge Montfalcon Espace FFC Ain Forestière Hauteville-Lompnes 01110 Plateau d'Hauteville Ain Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes

Ce parcours, sur les sentiers de la Praille, présente tous ce qui attire chez les Vététistes, des sentiers en sous bois, du sentier roulant, du dénivelé, et pour ne rien gâcher, un beau panorama sur le Mont Blanc !

https://www.hautbugey-tourisme.com/ +33 4 74 12 11 57

English :

This route, on the trails of La Praille, presents all that attracts mountain bikers, trails in the undergrowth, the rolling path, the difference in altitude, and to spoil nothing, a beautiful panorama on the Mont Blanc!

Deutsch :

Diese Strecke, auf den Pfaden von La Praille, bietet alles, was Mountainbiker anzieht, Wege im Unterholz, rollende Pfade, Höhenunterschiede und, um nichts zu verderben, ein schönes Panorama auf den Mont Blanc!

Italiano :

Questo percorso, sui sentieri di La Praille, presenta tutte le attrattive degli appassionati di mountain bike, sentieri nel sottobosco, un percorso ondulato, un dislivello e, per non rovinare nulla, un bellissimo panorama sul Monte Bianco!

Español :

Esta ruta, por los senderos de La Praille, presenta todos los atractivos de los ciclistas de montaña, senderos en la maleza, un camino ondulado, un desnivel, y para no estropear nada, ¡una hermosa panorámica del Mont Blanc!

Cet itinéraire a été mise à jour le 2025-03-31 par Office de Tourisme du Haut-Bugey source Apidae Tourisme