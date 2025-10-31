Internationaux de Strasbourg Strasbourg

Internationaux de Strasbourg

20 rue Pierre de Coubertin Strasbourg Bas-Rhin

Début : Vendredi 2026-05-16

fin : 2026-05-23

2026-05-16

Rendez-vous incontournable du tennis féminin, dernière ligne droite avant Roland-Garros, les Internationaux de Strasbourg rassemblent chaque année les plus grandes joueuses de tennis du monde. Premier événement sportif féminin et éco-responsable français, le tournoi fête sa 38e année en 2024.

https://billetterie.internationauxdestrasbourg.fr/ .

20 rue Pierre de Coubertin Strasbourg 67000 Bas-Rhin Grand Est +33 1 53 84 25 20

English :

A must-attend event for women’s tennis, the last straight before Roland Garros, the Strasbourg International Tennis Tournament brings together the world’s greatest female tennis players every year. The first women’s clay court tournament in France after Roland Garros, it celebrates its 34th year in 2020.

German :

Das Internationale Tennisturnier von Straßburg ist ein unumgänglicher Termin für das Damentennis und der letzte Schritt vor Roland Garros. Jedes Jahr treffen sich hier die größten Tennisspielerinnen der Welt. Es ist nach Roland Garros das erste Sandplatzturnier für Frauen in Frankreich und feiert 2020 sein 34.

Italiano :

Il torneo internazionale di tennis di Strasburgo è uno dei principali eventi del tennis femminile e l’ultima tappa prima del Roland Garros. Ogni anno riunisce le più grandi tenniste del mondo. Il primo torneo femminile in Francia su terra battuta dopo il Roland Garros, festeggerà il suo 34° anno nel 2020.

Espanol :

El Torneo Internacional de Tenis de Estrasburgo es un acontecimiento importante del tenis femenino y la última parada antes de Roland Garros. Cada año reúne a las mejores tenistas del mundo. Es el primer torneo femenino de Francia en tierra batida después de Roland Garros y celebra su 34ª edición en 2020.

