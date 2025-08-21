Base VTT sud du Perche D’Arville vers Oigny par la vallée du Couetron C8 Couëtron-au-Perche Loir-et-Cher

Base VTT sud du Perche D’Arville vers Oigny par la vallée du Couetron C8 En VTT

Base VTT sud du Perche D’Arville vers Oigny par la vallée du Couetron C8 Arville 41170 Couëtron-au-Perche Loir-et-Cher Centre-Val de Loire

Vététistes, bienvenue à Arville, pour ce circuit au départ de la Commanderie templière, site historique incontournable du territoire, où environnement naturel typique du bocage percheron et patrimoine bâti s’offrent à vous.

English :

Mountain bikers, welcome to Arville, for this circuit starting from the Templar Commandery, a historical site not to be missed in the area, where the typical natural environment of the Percheron bocage and the built heritage are offered to you.

Deutsch :

Mountainbiker, willkommen in Arville, auf dieser Tour, die an der Commanderie Templière beginnt, einer unumgänglichen historischen Stätte der Gegend, wo sich Ihnen die für die Bocage Percheron typische natürliche Umgebung und das bauliche Erbe bieten.

Italiano :

Mountain bike, benvenuti ad Arville, per questo circuito che parte dalla Commanderie Templière, un sito storico da non perdere nella zona, dove si possono ammirare l’ambiente naturale tipico del bocage percheronese e il patrimonio edilizio.

Español :

Ciclistas de montaña, bienvenidos a Arville, para este circuito que parte de la Commanderie Templière, lugar histórico ineludible de la zona, donde se ofrece el entorno natural típico del bocage percherón y el patrimonio construido.

