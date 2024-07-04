Boucle moto « La boucle moto du Livradois-Forez » Thiers Puy-de-Dôme

Boucle moto « La boucle moto du Livradois-Forez » Église Saint-Genès Place du Palais 63300 Thiers Puy-de-Dôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes

Patrimoine naturel et bâti, faune et flore, gastronomie, artisanat, histoire, tourisme industriel… L’histoire du Livradois-Forez se dévoile au fil des kilomètres dessinés dans ce roadbook.

+33 4 73 42 20 20

English :

Natural and built heritage, fauna and flora, gastronomy, craftsmanship, history, industrial tourism… The history of the Livradois-Forez is revealed along the kilometres drawn in this roadbook.

Deutsch :

Natürliches und bauliches Erbe, Fauna und Flora, Gastronomie, Handwerk, Geschichte, Industrietourismus… Die Geschichte von Livradois-Forez enthüllt sich im Laufe der in diesem Roadbook gezeichneten Kilometer.

Italiano :

Patrimonio naturale ed edilizio, fauna e flora, gastronomia, artigianato, storia, turismo industriale? La storia della Livradois-Forez si rivela lungo i chilometri tracciati in questo roadbook.

Español :

Patrimonio natural y construido, fauna y flora, gastronomía, artesanía, historia, turismo industrial.. La historia del Livradois-Forez se revela a lo largo de los kilómetros dibujados en este roadbook.

Cet itinéraire a été mise à jour le 2024-07-04 par Apidae Tourisme Scic SA source Apidae Tourisme