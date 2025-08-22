CAUSSE DE SAUVETERRE DIRECTION LA BASTISSE ET LES ARTS Chanac Lozère

CAUSSE DE SAUVETERRE DIRECTION LA BASTISSE ET LES ARTS Trail Facile

CAUSSE DE SAUVETERRE DIRECTION LA BASTISSE ET LES ARTS Place de la Fontaine du Curé 48230 Chanac Lozère Occitanie

Durée : 60 Distance : 7500.0 Tarif :

Une boucle accessible à tous, qui permet de découvrir deux charmants hameaux.

Facile

+33 4 66 49 66 66

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

A loop accessible to all, which takes in two charming hamlets.

Deutsch :

Ein für alle zugänglicher Rundweg, auf dem Sie zwei charmante Weiler entdecken können.

Italiano :

Un percorso ad anello accessibile a tutti, che tocca due incantevoli borghi.

Español :

Una ruta en bucle accesible para todos, que pasa por dos encantadoras aldeas.

Cet itinéraire a été mise à jour le 2020-08-27 par CDT Lozère