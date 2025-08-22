Circuit Barjavel Nyons Drôme

Circuit Barjavel

Circuit Barjavel 26110 Nyons Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes

Dédié à l’écrivain René Barjavel, qui naquit à Nyons, ce sentier vous propose de partager avec l’auteur l’amour de cette ville par la découverte de lieux qui ont bercé son enfance, mais aussi à travers certains sites emblématiques.

https://www.dromeprovencale.fr/baronnies/ +33 4 75 26 10 35

English :

In honor of the writer, René Barjavel, who was born in Nyons, this hiking track shows you everything you need to know on the author’s love for the city.

Deutsch :

Dieser Pfad ist dem Schriftsteller René Barjavel gewidmet, der in Nyons geboren wurde. Er bietet Ihnen die Möglichkeit, mit dem Autor die Liebe zu dieser Stadt zu teilen, indem Sie Orte entdecken, die seine Kindheit geprägt haben, aber auch anhand einiger symbolträchtiger Sehenswürdigkeiten.

Italiano :

Dedicato allo scrittore René Barjavel, nato a Nyons, questo percorso vi offre la possibilità di condividere con l’autore il suo amore per questa città, scoprendo i luoghi che lo hanno cullato da bambino, ma anche attraverso alcuni siti emblematici.

Español :

Dedicado al escritor René Barjavel, nacido en Nyons, este sendero le ofrece la oportunidad de compartir con el autor su amor por esta ciudad descubriendo los lugares que le arrullaron de niño, pero también a través de ciertos lugares emblemáticos.

