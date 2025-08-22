Circuit du Martinet Briare Loiret

Circuit du Martinet A pieds

Circuit du Martinet Place de la Mairie 45250 Briare Loiret Centre-Val de Loire

Durée : 90 Distance : 4300.0 Tarif :

L’existence de Briare est attestée dès la plus haute antiquité par des découvertes préhistoriques, gauloises et gallo-romaines.

Cette ville, d’aujourd’hui 6 000 habitants, resta longtemps une petite bourgade de quelques centaines d’âmes, acquérant sa notoriété avec le creusement du Canal de Briare.

+33 2 38 31 24 51

English :

The existence of Briare has been attested to since ancient times by prehistoric, Gallic and Gallo-Roman finds.

This city, which today has 6,000 inhabitants, remained for a long time a small town of a few hundred souls, acquiring its notoriety with the digging of the Briare Canal.

Deutsch :

Die Existenz von Briare ist seit der frühesten Antike durch prähistorische, gallische und gallo-römische Funde belegt.

Die Stadt mit ihren heute 6000 Einwohnern blieb lange Zeit ein kleines Städtchen mit einigen hundert Seelen und erlangte erst mit der Vertiefung des Canal de Briare Berühmtheit.

Italiano :

L’esistenza di Briare è attestata in epoca preistorica, gallica e gallo-romana.

La città, che oggi conta 6.000 abitanti, è rimasta a lungo un piccolo centro di poche centinaia di anime, acquisendo la sua notorietà con lo scavo del Canale di Briare.

Español :

La existencia de Briare está atestiguada en tiempos prehistóricos, galos y galo-romanos.

La ciudad, que hoy cuenta con 6.000 habitantes, permaneció durante mucho tiempo como un pequeño pueblo de unos pocos cientos de almas, adquiriendo su notoriedad con la excavación del Canal de Briare.

Cet itinéraire a été mise à jour le 2025-10-30 par SIT Centre-Val de Loire