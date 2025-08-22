Circuit thématique: Clavas Site Cistercien Riotord Haute-Loire

Circuit thématique: Clavas Site Cistercien

Circuit thématique: Clavas Site Cistercien Clavas 43220 Riotord Haute-Loire Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes

Balade d’une heure à la découverte du site cistercien de Clavas. Sentier ludique, agrémenté de panneaux explicatifs sur l’histoire du site, les vestiges de l’abbaye, le moulinage, l’habitat traditionnel…

English :

One hour walk to discover the Cistercian site of Clavas. A fun trail with explanatory panels on the history of the site, the remains of the abbey, the mill, the traditional habitat…

Deutsch :

Ein einstündiger Spaziergang zur Entdeckung der Zisterzienserstätte von Clavas. Spielerischer Pfad mit Schautafeln zur Geschichte der Stätte, den Überresten der Abtei, der Mühle, der traditionellen Behausung…

Italiano :

Una passeggiata di un’ora per scoprire il sito cistercense di Clavas. Un percorso divertente, con pannelli esplicativi sulla storia del sito, i resti dell’abbazia, il mulino, l’habitat tradizionale…

Español :

Un paseo de una hora para descubrir el sitio cisterciense de Clavas. Un recorrido lúdico, con paneles explicativos sobre la historia del lugar, los restos de la abadía, el molino, el hábitat tradicional…

Cet itinéraire a été mise à jour le 2024-12-16 par Haute-Loire Attractivité source Apidae Tourisme