Circuit VTT 9 km Le Vallon Saint-Jean Bellenaves Allier

Circuit VTT 9 km Le Vallon Saint-Jean Départ de l’église Saint-Martin 03330 Bellenaves Allier Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes

Un long chemin herbeux au-dessus du village de Bellenaves pour gagner la forêt des Colettes et s’offrir de magnifiques panoramas.

http://www.valdesioule.com/ +33 4 70 45 32 73

English :

A long grassy path above the village of Bellenaves to gain acces to the colettes forest and offer yourself a beautiful point of view

Deutsch :

Ein langer Grasweg oberhalb des Dorfes Bellenaves führt in den Wald von Colettes und bietet herrliche Panoramen.

Italiano :

Un lungo sentiero erboso sopra il villaggio di Bellenaves per raggiungere la foresta di Colettes e godere di magnifici panorami.

Español :

Un largo camino de hierba por encima del pueblo de Bellenaves para llegar al bosque de Colettes y disfrutar de unas magníficas vistas.

