Circuit VTT n° 67 Baume-les-Dames Doubs
Place Jouffroy d'Abbans 25110 Baume-les-Dames Doubs Bourgogne-Franche-Comté
Durée : Distance : 23000.0 Tarif :
Boucle facile empruntant les rives du Doubs puis reliant les villages de Fourbanne, Séchin, Fontenotte et Luxiol. 24 km. Dénivelé moyen 240 m. Difficulté facile.
https://www.ot-paysbaumois.fr/ +33 3 81 84 27 98
English :
An easy loop along the banks of the Doubs, linking the villages of Fourbanne, Séchin, Fontenotte and Luxiol. 24 km. Average height difference 240 m. Difficulty easy.
Deutsch :
Leichter Rundweg, der am Ufer des Doubs entlangführt und dann die Dörfer Fourbanne, Séchin, Fontenotte und Luxiol verbindet. 24 km. Durchschnittlicher Höhenunterschied: 240 m. Schwierigkeitsgrad: leicht.
Italiano :
Un facile anello lungo le rive del Doubs che collega i villaggi di Fourbanne, Séchin, Fontenotte e Luxiol. 24 km. Dislivello medio: 240 m. Difficoltà: facile.
Español :
Un bucle fácil a orillas del Doubs que une los pueblos de Fourbanne, Séchin, Fontenotte y Luxiol. 24 km. Desnivel medio: 240 m. Dificultad: fácil.
Cet itinéraire a été mise à jour le 2025-05-16 par Bourgogne-Franche-Comté Tourisme Decibelles Data