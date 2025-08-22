Circuit VTT n° 67 Baume-les-Dames Doubs

Circuit VTT n° 67 En VTT assistance électrique Facile

Circuit VTT n° 67 Place Jouffroy d’Abbans 25110 Baume-les-Dames Doubs Bourgogne-Franche-Comté

Boucle facile empruntant les rives du Doubs puis reliant les villages de Fourbanne, Séchin, Fontenotte et Luxiol. 24 km. Dénivelé moyen 240 m. Difficulté facile.

https://www.ot-paysbaumois.fr/ +33 3 81 84 27 98

English :

An easy loop along the banks of the Doubs, linking the villages of Fourbanne, Séchin, Fontenotte and Luxiol. 24 km. Average height difference 240 m. Difficulty easy.

Deutsch :

Leichter Rundweg, der am Ufer des Doubs entlangführt und dann die Dörfer Fourbanne, Séchin, Fontenotte und Luxiol verbindet. 24 km. Durchschnittlicher Höhenunterschied: 240 m. Schwierigkeitsgrad: leicht.

Italiano :

Un facile anello lungo le rive del Doubs che collega i villaggi di Fourbanne, Séchin, Fontenotte e Luxiol. 24 km. Dislivello medio: 240 m. Difficoltà: facile.

Español :

Un bucle fácil a orillas del Doubs que une los pueblos de Fourbanne, Séchin, Fontenotte y Luxiol. 24 km. Desnivel medio: 240 m. Dificultad: fácil.

