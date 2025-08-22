Circuit VTT n° 69 Baume-les-Dames Doubs
vendredi 1 mai 2026.
Circuit VTT n° 69 En VTT assistance électrique Facile
Circuit VTT n° 69 Place Jouffroy d’Abbans 25110 Baume-les-Dames Doubs Bourgogne-Franche-Comté
Durée : Distance : 34000.0 Tarif :
Boucle facile empruntant les anciens chemins de halage le long du Doubs puis reliant les villages de Hyèvre-Paroisse, Vergranne, Verne et Luxiol.
https://www.ot-paysbaumois.fr/ +33 3 81 84 27 98
English :
An easy loop following the old towpaths along the Doubs and linking the villages of Hyèvre-Paroisse, Vergranne, Verne and Luxiol.
Deutsch :
Leichter Rundweg über die alten Treidelpfade entlang des Doubs und dann durch die Dörfer Hyèvre-Paroisse, Vergranne, Verne und Luxiol.
Italiano :
Un facile percorso ad anello lungo le antiche alzaie del Doubs, che collega i villaggi di Hyèvre-Paroisse, Vergranne, Verne e Luxiol.
Español :
Un bucle fácil a lo largo de los antiguos caminos de sirga del Doubs, que une los pueblos de Hyèvre-Paroisse, Vergranne, Verne y Luxiol.
Cet itinéraire a été mise à jour le 2025-07-10 par Bourgogne-Franche-Comté Tourisme Decibelles Data