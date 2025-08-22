Circuit VTT n° 69 Baume-les-Dames Doubs

Circuit VTT n° 69 En VTT assistance électrique Facile

Circuit VTT n° 69 Place Jouffroy d’Abbans 25110 Baume-les-Dames Doubs Bourgogne-Franche-Comté

Durée : Distance : 34000.0 Tarif :

Boucle facile empruntant les anciens chemins de halage le long du Doubs puis reliant les villages de Hyèvre-Paroisse, Vergranne, Verne et Luxiol.

Facile

https://www.ot-paysbaumois.fr/ +33 3 81 84 27 98

English :

An easy loop following the old towpaths along the Doubs and linking the villages of Hyèvre-Paroisse, Vergranne, Verne and Luxiol.

Deutsch :

Leichter Rundweg über die alten Treidelpfade entlang des Doubs und dann durch die Dörfer Hyèvre-Paroisse, Vergranne, Verne und Luxiol.

Italiano :

Un facile percorso ad anello lungo le antiche alzaie del Doubs, che collega i villaggi di Hyèvre-Paroisse, Vergranne, Verne e Luxiol.

Español :

Un bucle fácil a lo largo de los antiguos caminos de sirga del Doubs, que une los pueblos de Hyèvre-Paroisse, Vergranne, Verne y Luxiol.

Cet itinéraire a été mise à jour le 2025-07-10 par Bourgogne-Franche-Comté Tourisme Decibelles Data