Circuit VTT n°20 / Nancray Nancray Doubs

Circuit VTT n°20 / Nancray Nancray Doubs vendredi 1 août 2025.

Circuit VTT n°20 / Nancray En VTT assistance électrique Difficile

Circuit VTT n°20 / Nancray Musée des maisons comtoises 25360 Nancray Doubs Bourgogne-Franche-Comté

Durée : Distance : 15800.0 Tarif :

Ce circuit assez difficile qui demande quelques connaissances techniques et une bonne condition physique, conviendra plus particulièrement aux initiés. Vous profiterez des sentiers dans les sous-bois et de petites routes peu fréquentées en plaine, qui vous feront passer d’un versant à l’autre, alternant vue sur la Vallée du Doubs et le Plateau

English :

This rather difficult circuit, which requires some technical knowledge and a good physical condition, will be particularly suitable for initiates. You will take advantage of the paths in the undergrowth and of the small roads little frequented in the plain, which will make you pass from one slope to the other, alternating view on the Valley of Doubs and the Plateau

Deutsch :

Diese recht anspruchsvolle Tour, die einige technische Kenntnisse und eine gute körperliche Verfassung erfordert, eignet sich besonders für Eingeweihte. Sie werden von den Pfaden im Unterholz und den kleinen, wenig befahrenen Straßen in der Ebene profitieren, die Sie von einem Hang zum anderen führen, wobei sich die Aussicht auf das Doubs-Tal und das Plateau abwechseln

Italiano :

Questo circuito piuttosto difficile, che richiede alcune conoscenze tecniche e una buona condizione fisica, è particolarmente adatto a chi è già iniziato. Sfrutterete i sentieri nel sottobosco e le stradine poco frequentate della pianura, che vi porteranno da un lato all’altro, alternando panorami sulla Valle del Doubs e sull’Altopiano

Español :

Este circuito bastante difícil, que requiere ciertos conocimientos técnicos y una buena condición física, será especialmente adecuado para los iniciados. Aprovechará los senderos entre la maleza y los pequeños caminos poco transitados de la llanura, que le llevarán de un lado a otro, alternando vistas del valle del Doubs y de la meseta..

Cet itinéraire a été mise à jour le 2025-05-27 par Bourgogne-Franche-Comté Tourisme Decibelles Data