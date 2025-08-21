CIRCUIT VTT N°4 ROUGE DÉPART DE MAMERS Mamers Sarthe

CIRCUIT VTT N°4 ROUGE DÉPART DE MAMERS

CIRCUIT VTT N°4 ROUGE DÉPART DE MAMERS 72600 Mamers Sarthe Pays de la Loire

Durée : Distance : 21000.0 Tarif :

Ce circuit vous permet de rejoindre la forêt de Perseigne par Aillières-Beauvoir et de revenir sur Mamers par Villaines-la-Carelle.

http://www.mainesaosnois.fr/ +33 2 43 34 16 48

English :

This circuit allows you to reach the forest of Perseigne by Aillières-Beauvoir and to return to Mamers by Villaines-la-Carelle.

Deutsch :

Auf dieser Strecke können Sie über Aillières-Beauvoir den Wald von Perseigne erreichen und über Villaines-la-Carelle nach Mamers zurückkehren.

Italiano :

Questo percorso conduce alla foresta della Perseigne via Aillières-Beauvoir e torna a Mamers via Villaines-la-Carelle.

Español :

Esta ruta le lleva al bosque de Perseigne por Aillières-Beauvoir y de vuelta a Mamers por Villaines-la-Carelle.

Cet itinéraire a été mise à jour le 2025-07-24 par eSPRIT Pays de la Loire