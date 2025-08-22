De jardins en musique Metz Moselle

De jardins en musique Adultes A pieds Facile

La nature s’invite partout au cœur de la cité. Jardins et promenades bordent les bâtiments culturels, témoins pour certains de son passé militaire: Ancienne Abbaye Royale de Saint-Arnould 17ème siècle, Palais de justice 18ème siècle, Ancienne abbatiale Saint-Pierre-Aux-Nonnains 4ème siècle , Chapelle des Templiers 12ème -13ème siècles, Arsenal construit sous Napoléon III aménagé en salles de concerts et d’expositions par Ricardo Bofill, Magasin aux Vivres 16ème siècle, Palais du Gouverneur, Porte Serpenoise, Abbaye Sainte-Glossinde 18ème siècle.

Nature invites itself everywhere in the heart of the city. Gardens and promenades border the cultural buildings, some of which bear witness to the city’s military past: the former Royal Abbey of Saint-Arnould (17th century), the Law Courts (18th century), the former Abbey Church of Saint-Pierre-Aux-Nonnains (4th century), the Templars’ Chapel (12th-13th centuries), the Arsenal built under Napoleon III, which was converted into a concert and exhibition hall by Ricardo Bofill, the Food Store (16th century), the Palace of the Governor, the Serpenoise Gate, and the Sainte-Glossinde Abbey (18th century).

Die Natur ist überall im Herzen der Stadt zu finden. Jh., Justizpalast 18. Jh., ehemalige Abteikirche Saint-Pierre-Aux-Nonnains 4. Jh., Templerkapelle 12. und 13. Jh., unter Napoleon III. erbautes Arsenal, das von Ricardo Bofill in Konzert- und Ausstellungsräume umgewandelt wurde, Magasin aux Vivres 16. Jh., Palais du Gouverneur, Porte Serpenoise, Abtei Sainte-Glossinde 18.

La natura è ovunque nel cuore della città. Giardini e passeggiate costeggiano gli edifici culturali, alcuni dei quali testimoniano il suo passato militare: l’ex abbazia reale di Saint-Arnould (XVII secolo), il tribunale (XVIII secolo), l’ex chiesa abbaziale di Saint-Pierre-Aux-Nonnains (IV secolo), la cappella dei Templari (XII-XIII secolo), l’arsenale costruito sotto Napoleone III, trasformato in sala concerti ed esposizioni da Ricardo Bofill, il magazzino delle derrate alimentari (XVI secolo), il palazzo del governatore, la porta della Serpenoise, l’abbazia di Sainte-Glossinde (XVIII secolo).

La naturaleza está por todas partes en el corazón de la ciudad. Los jardines y paseos bordean los edificios culturales, algunos de los cuales son testigos de su pasado militar: la antigua abadía real de Saint-Arnould (siglo XVII), el Palacio de Justicia (siglo XVIII), la antigua iglesia abacial de Saint-Pierre-Aux-Nonnains (siglo IV), la capilla templaria (siglos XII-XIII), el Arsenal construido bajo el mandato de Napoleón III, reconvertido en sala de conciertos y exposiciones por Ricardo Bofill, el Almacén de Alimentos (siglo XVI), el Palacio del Gobernador, la Puerta de la Serpenoise, la abadía de Sainte-Glossinde (siglo XVIII).

