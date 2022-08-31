GR365 ETAPE 4 JUBLAINS MAYENNE Jublains Mayenne

GR365 ETAPE 4 JUBLAINS MAYENNE Jublains Mayenne vendredi 1 août 2025.

Durée : Distance : 19700.0 Tarif :

Chef-lieu de cité gallo-romaine, la ville a été fondée au 1er siècle. Temple, thermes, théâtre pour 5000 personnes, forteresse… Musée archéologique, Visites et animations toute l’année.

http://hautemayenne-tourisme.com/ +33 2 43 53 18 18

English :

Chief town of a Gallo-Roman city, the city was founded in the 1st century. Temple, thermal baths, theater for 5000 people, fortress… Archaeological museum, visits and animations all year long.

Deutsch :

Hauptort einer gallorömischen Stadt, die im 1. Jahrhundert gegründet wurde. Jahrhundert gegründet. Tempel, Thermen, Theater für 5000 Personen, Festung… Archäologisches Museum, Besichtigungen und Veranstaltungen das ganze Jahr über.

Italiano :

La città fu fondata nel I secolo come capitale di una città gallo-romana. Tempio, terme, teatro per 5000 persone, fortezza? Museo archeologico, visite e attività tutto l’anno.

Español :

La ciudad fue fundada en el siglo I como capital de una ciudad galorromana. ¿Templo, termas, teatro para 5000 personas, fortaleza? Museo arqueológico, visitas y actividades durante todo el año.

Cet itinéraire a été mise à jour le 2022-08-31 par eSPRIT Pays de la Loire