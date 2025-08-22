La forêt domaniale de Dreux Abondant Eure-et-Loir

La forêt domaniale de Dreux A cheval

La forêt domaniale de Dreux Pavillon du Carré 28410 Abondant Eure-et-Loir Centre-Val de Loire

Durée : 165 Distance : 22500.0 Tarif :

La forêt domaniale de Dreux qui s’étend sur 3 300 ha est une belle chênaie-charmaie qui possède un remarquable réseau d’allées et de layons propices à la promenade. Vous cheminerez sur l’agréable piste cavalière qui offre un beau panorama sur la vallée de l’Eure.

https://randonnees.eurelien.fr/circuit/5e78ddecdb2a87.34373386/5ef439563e2d2/la-foret-domaniale-de-dreux

English :

The state forest of Dreux, which covers 3,300 hectares, is a beautiful oak grove with a remarkable network of paths and trails suitable for walking. You will walk on the pleasant bridle path which offers a beautiful panorama on the valley of the Eure.

Deutsch :

Der Staatswald von Dreux erstreckt sich über 3300 ha und ist ein schöner Eichen-Hainbuchenwald mit einem bemerkenswerten Netz von Alleen und Pfaden, die zum Spazierengehen einladen. Sie werden auf einem angenehmen Reitweg reiten, der einen schönen Ausblick auf das Tal der Eure bietet.

Italiano :

La foresta demaniale di Dreux, che si estende per 3.300 ettari, è un bellissimo querceto con una notevole rete di sentieri e percorsi adatti alle passeggiate. Camminerete lungo la piacevole ippovia che offre un bel panorama sulla valle dell’Eure.

Español :

El bosque estatal de Dreux, de 3.300 hectáreas, es un hermoso robledal con una notable red de caminos y senderos aptos para el senderismo. Paseará por el agradable camino de herradura que ofrece una hermosa panorámica del valle del Eure.

Cet itinéraire a été mise à jour le 2025-01-02 par SIT Centre-Val de Loire