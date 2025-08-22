Le puy du Roc PR n°23 Châtel-Montagne Allier

Le puy du Roc PR n°23

Le puy du Roc PR n°23 Place de l’Église 03250 Châtel-Montagne Allier Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes

Durée : Distance : Tarif :

D’influences auvergnate et clunisienne, la remarquable église romane de Châtel-Montagne surplombe la vallée de la Besbre.

http://www.vichymonamour.fr/ +33 4 70 59 38 40

English : Le puy du Roc PR n°23

With its Auvergne and Cluniac influences, the remarkable Romanesque church of Châtel-Montagne overlooks the Besbre valley.

Deutsch : Le puy du Roc PR n°23

Von auvergnatischen und cluniazensischen Einflüssen geprägt, überragt die bemerkenswerte romanische Kirche von Châtel-Montagne das Tal der Besbre.

Italiano :

Con le sue influenze alverniane e cluniacensi, la notevole chiesa romanica di Châtel-Montagne domina la valle della Besbre.

Español : Le puy du Roc PR n°23

Con sus influencias auvernesas y cluniacenses, la notable iglesia románica de Châtel-Montagne domina el valle del Besbre.

Cet itinéraire a été mise à jour le 2025-10-28 par ALLIER BOURBONNAIS ATTRACTIVITÉ source Apidae Tourisme