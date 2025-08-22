L’église Saint-Maximin en deux temps Thionville Moselle

L’église Saint-Maximin en deux temps Adultes A pieds Facile

L’église Saint-Maximin en deux temps Eglise Saint-Maximin 57100 Thionville Moselle Grand Est

Durée : 90 Distance : 2000.0 Tarif :

Une visite en deux temps, c’est complètement différent d’une visite en un temps. On s’attache à un personnage et hop il laisse déjà place à un autre. L’église Saint-Maximin en deux temps c’est musical, artisanal et banal. C’est l’histoire d’un monument et de son organiste. C’est l’histoire de deux passionnés passionnant chacun à leur manière. L’église Saint-Maximin en deux temps c’est découvrir autrement sa perspective, sa forme, sa force, ses couleurs, ses habitants de verre, de bois et de marbre. L’église Saint-Maximin à deux temps ça surprend et ça détend.

Facile

http://www.thionvilletourisme.fr/ +33 3 82 53 33 18

English :

A visit in two times is completely different from a visit in one time. You get attached to a character and then he gives way to another one. The church of Saint-Maximin in two parts is musical, artisanal and banal. It is the story of a monument and its organist. It is the story of two passionate people, each in their own way. The church of Saint-Maximin in two parts is to discover differently its perspective, its form, its strength, its colors, its inhabitants of glass, wood and marble. The church of Saint-Maximin in two times surprises and relaxes.

Deutsch :

Eine Tour in zwei Schritten ist etwas völlig anderes als eine Tour in einem Schritt. Man hängt an einer Figur und schwupps, macht sie schon wieder Platz für eine andere. Die Kirche Saint-Maximin in zwei Phasen ist musikalisch, handwerklich und banal. Es ist die Geschichte eines Denkmals und seines Organisten. Es ist die Geschichte zweier leidenschaftlicher Organisten, von denen jeder auf seine Weise begeistert ist. Die Kirche Saint-Maximin in zwei Etappen bedeutet, ihre Perspektive, ihre Form, ihre Kraft, ihre Farben und ihre Bewohner aus Glas, Holz und Marmor auf andere Weise zu entdecken. Die Kirche Saint-Maximin à deux temps überrascht und entspannt.

Italiano :

Una visita in due parti è completamente diversa da una visita in una sola parte. Ci si affeziona a un personaggio e poi ne subentra un altro. La chiesa di Saint-Maximin in due parti è musicale, artigianale e banale. È la storia di un monumento e del suo organista. È la storia di due persone appassionate, ognuna a modo suo. La chiesa di Saint-Maximin in due tappe è scoprire la sua prospettiva, la sua forma, la sua forza, i suoi colori, i suoi abitanti di vetro, legno e marmo in modo diverso. La chiesa di Saint-Maximin in due tempi sorprende e rilassa.

Español :

Una visita de dos partes es completamente diferente a una visita de una parte. Te encariñas con un personaje y luego otro se apodera de él. La iglesia de Saint-Maximin en dos partes es musical, artesanal y banal. Es la historia de un monumento y su organista. Es la historia de dos personas apasionadas, cada una a su manera. La iglesia de Saint-Maximin en dos etapas es descubrir su perspectiva, su forma, su fuerza, sus colores, sus habitantes de vidrio, madera y mármol de una manera diferente. La iglesia de Saint-Maximin en dos tiempos sorprende y relaja.

Cet itinéraire a été mise à jour le 2025-09-08 par Système d’information touristique Lorrain