Les P’tits Bateaux vélos et rosalies Monthermé Ardennes

Les P’tits Bateaux vélos et rosalies

Les P’tits Bateaux vélos et rosalies Port de Plaisance 08800 Monthermé Ardennes Grand Est

Durée : Distance : Tarif :

INFOS SUR LES LOCATIONS DE ROSALIE DE OCTOBRE À MAI (inclus) Les locations se feront uniquement sur réservation au 07 50 26 68 11JOURS ET HORAIRES DES LOCATIONS: Du Mardi au Samedi de 11H00 à 16H00INFOS SUR LES LOCATIONS DE ROSALIE, DE VÉLO DE JUIN À SEPTEMBRE (inclus) Les locations se feront uniquement au point d’accueil situé au port de plaisance de MONTHERMEJOURS ET HORAIRES DES LOCATIONS: Du Mardi au Dimanche de 10H30 à 20H00Balade en rosalie et en vélo sur la voie verteAu départ du port de plaisance de Monthermé Avec et sans réservationsChèques vacances ANCV acceptésRenseignements au 07 50 26 68 11 et sur http://www.lesptitsbateaux.frLes jours de très mauvais temps les activités proposées par Les P’tits Bateaux resteront fermées. Il est conseillé de consulter notre page Facebook.

https://www.lespetitsbateaux.net/pages/location-de-rosalie/ +33 7 50 26 68 11

English :

ROSALIE RENTAL INFORMATION OCTOBER TO MAY (inclusive):Rentals are by reservation only, call 07 50 26 68 11RENTAL TIMETABLE: Tuesday to Saturday, 11am to 4pmINFORMATION ABOUT ROSALIE RENTAL, BIKE RENTAL JUNE TO SEPTEMBER (inclusive):Rentals are only available at the reception point located at the MONTHERME marinaJOURS AND HIRE TIMETABLE: Tuesday to Sunday, 10:30 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.Rosalie and bike rides on the greenway departing from the Monthermé marina With or without reservationsHoliday vouchers (ANCV) acceptedInformation on 07 50 26 68 11 and on http://www.lesptitsbateaux.frOn days of very bad weather, the activities offered by Les P’tits Bateaux will remain closed. Please consult our Facebook page.

Deutsch :

INFOS ZUR ROSALIE-VERMIETUNG VON OKTOBER BIS MAI (einschließlich): Die Vermietung erfolgt nur nach vorheriger Reservierung unter der Telefonnummer 07 50 26 68 11. VERMIETUNGSZEITEN: Dienstag bis Samstag von 11.00 bis 16.00 Uhr. INFOS ZUR ROSALIE-VERMIETUNG, VERMIETUNG VON FAHRRÄDEN VON JUNI BIS SEPTEMBER (einschließlich):Die Vermietung erfolgt ausschließlich an der Annahmestelle im Jachthafen von MontherméDIENSTAGE UND ÖFFNUNGSZEITEN DER VERMIETUNGEN: Dienstag bis Sonntag von 10:30 bis 20:00 UhrFahrten mit der Rosalie und dem Fahrrad auf dem grünen WegAbfahrt vom Jachthafen von Monthermé Mit und ohne ReservierungFerienschecks ANCV werden akzeptiertAuskünfte unter 07 50 26 68 11 und http://www.lesptitsbateaux.frAn Tagen mit sehr schlechtem Wetter bleiben die von Les P’tits Bateaux angebotenen Aktivitäten geschlossen. Es wird empfohlen, unsere Facebook-Seite zu besuchen.

Italiano :

INFO SUI NOLEGGI DI ROSALIE DA OTTOBRE A MAGGIO (compreso):I noleggi possono essere effettuati solo su prenotazione chiamando il numero 07 50 26 68 11Orario di noleggio e orari: da martedì a sabato, dalle 11.00 alle 16.00INFO SUI NOLEGGI DI ROSALIE E BICICLETTE DA GIUGNO A SETTEMBRE (compreso):Noleggio solo presso la reception del porto turistico di Monthermé ORARIO: da martedì a domenica, dalle 10.30 alle 20.00Rosalie e passeggiate in bicicletta sul percorso verdePartenza dal porto turistico di Monthermé Con o senza prenotazioneAccettazione di buoni vacanza (ANCV)Informazioni al numero 07 50 26 68 11 e su http://www.lesptitsbateaux.frNei giorni di forte maltempo, le attività proposte da Les P’tits Bateaux resteranno chiuse. Vi consigliamo di controllare la nostra pagina Facebook.

Español :

INFORMACIÓN SOBRE EL ALQUILER DE ROSALITAS DE OCTUBRE A MAYO (ambos inclusive):El alquiler sólo puede efectuarse con cita previa llamando al 07 50 26 68 11HORARIO Y HORARIO DE ALQUILER: De martes a sábado, de 11.00 a 16.00 hINFOS SOBRE EL ALQUILER DE ROSALITAS Y EL ALQUILER DE BICICLETAS DE JUNIO A SEPTIEMBRE (ambos inclusive):Alquiler únicamente en el punto de recepción del puerto deportivo de MontherméHORARIO DE ROSALIE: de martes a domingo, de 10.30 a 20.00 hRosalie y paseos en bicicleta por la vía verdeSalidas desde el puerto deportivo de MontherméCon o sin reservaAceptan bonos de vacaciones (ANCV)Información en el 07 50 26 68 11 y en http://www.lesptitsbateaux.frEn días de muy mal tiempo, las actividades propuestas por Les P’tits Bateaux permanecerán cerradas. Le aconsejamos que consulte nuestra página de Facebook.

Cet itinéraire a été mise à jour le 2025-02-04 par Ardennes Tourisme