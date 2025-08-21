Monflanquin, la boucle de Corconat Monflanquin Lot-et-Garonne

Monflanquin, la boucle de Corconat En VTT Difficile

Monflanquin, la boucle de Corconat 47150 Monflanquin Lot-et-Garonne Nouvelle-Aquitaine

Durée : Distance : 20400.0 Tarif :

Difficile

https://rando.tourisme-lotetgaronne.com/ +33 5 53 66 14 14

English : Monflanquin, la boucle de Corconat

During this long track, south-west of the bastide of Monflanquin, you will discover the castles of Secrétary, Maurel, Cambes and Latour, the churches of Labarthe and Corconat, the mills on the Lède, and the ‘palombières’ in the woods of Lacanille.

Cet itinéraire a été mise à jour le 2025-01-10 par SIRTAQUI Nouvelle-Aquitaine